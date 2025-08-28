 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fuji TV sues 2 ex-officials for ¥5 bil over TV host sex scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fuji Television Network Inc said Thursday it has sued two of its former top officials for a combined 5 billion yen over a sexual misconduct scandal involving popular TV host Masahiro Nakai and a former female employee.

The lawsuit filed at the Tokyo District Court seeks damages from the network's former President Koichi Minato and former Managing Director Toru Ota for neglecting their duty of care after being informed of the incident in June 2023, according to Fuji TV.

The scandal, which came to light following a weekly magazine report last December, triggered a mass exodus of sponsors. Fuji TV said it has incurred losses totaling over 45 billion yen as of the end of June.

"We deemed it essential to hold (Minato and Ota) accountable in order to ensure a corporate culture that places the highest priority on human rights and compliance," the TV station said.

According to a third-party panel report released this March, the female announcer was subjected to sexual violence by Nakai "as an extension of her job."

The report found that days later, she told doctors at work about the incident and was hospitalized, during which she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, Minato and Ota, who reportedly dismissed the incident as "a man-woman problem," failed to share details with the company's compliance department or take appropriate action.

Nakai, who rose to prominence as a member of the now-defunct pop group SMAP, retired from show business over the scandal.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Launches Heat Map to Prevent Heatstroke

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Moflin Mania: Japan’s Fluffy AI Pet Everyone Wants

Savvy Tokyo

Food

3 Easy Vegetarian Rice Cooker Recipes To Try

Savvy Tokyo