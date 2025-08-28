Fuji TV sues 2 ex-officials for ¥5 bil over TV host sex scandal

Fuji Television Network Inc said Thursday it has sued two of its former top officials for a combined 5 billion yen over a sexual misconduct scandal involving popular TV host Masahiro Nakai and a former female employee.

The lawsuit filed at the Tokyo District Court seeks damages from the network's former President Koichi Minato and former Managing Director Toru Ota for neglecting their duty of care after being informed of the incident in June 2023, according to Fuji TV.

The scandal, which came to light following a weekly magazine report last December, triggered a mass exodus of sponsors. Fuji TV said it has incurred losses totaling over 45 billion yen as of the end of June.

"We deemed it essential to hold (Minato and Ota) accountable in order to ensure a corporate culture that places the highest priority on human rights and compliance," the TV station said.

According to a third-party panel report released this March, the female announcer was subjected to sexual violence by Nakai "as an extension of her job."

The report found that days later, she told doctors at work about the incident and was hospitalized, during which she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, Minato and Ota, who reportedly dismissed the incident as "a man-woman problem," failed to share details with the company's compliance department or take appropriate action.

Nakai, who rose to prominence as a member of the now-defunct pop group SMAP, retired from show business over the scandal.

© KYODO