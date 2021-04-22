Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP file
national

Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID patients

4 Comments
TOKYO

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial in Japan of its Avigan drug for COVID-19, reviving hopes for a home-grown treatment for the virus.

Domestic approval for the antiviral drug to treat the coronavirus was dealt a setback in December after a health ministry panel said that trial data was inconclusive.

Fujifilm has over the years pivoted from its traditional camera and office solutions businesses to health care.[nT9N2LY00R

The new double-blind, placebo-controlled study is targeting patients aged 50 and older, as well as those at risk of developing serious conditions, Fujifilm said in a release.

Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, has been studied in dozens of trials worldwide, and it has been approved as a COVID-19 treatment in Russia, India and Indonesia. But concerns remain, as the drug has been shown to cause birth defects in animal studies.

Japan has already approved Avigan as an emergency flu medicine, and the government last year called on Fujifilm to triple national stockpiles of the drug.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

You want to force a virus to mutate? Throw anti-viral drugs at it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Are they still at this?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Who needs vaccines when we get Avigan, the miracle cure produced by Japanese mojo!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

As far as I could find, it does have some effectiveness not the great "end of covid" no silver bullet but has seen to be effective on severe covid related pneumonia.

And it seems the only serious concerns are birth defects if given to pregnant women.

So if it's use is limited to people over 50 and men of any age it doesn't seem to be such a bad idea seeing no Vaccines are coming any time soon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog