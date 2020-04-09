Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Fujifilm to start phase II clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in U.S.

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it will start phase II clinical trials of its anti-flu drug Avigan for COVID-19 patients in the United States.

The trial will enrol about 50 COVID-19 patients in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Fujifilm said on Thursday.

On March 31, Fujifilm announced the start of a phase III clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in Japan.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Abe’s COVID-19 Two Mask Policy Becomes Laughing Stock on Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Chureito Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using Your Japanese Washing Machine

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Top Spring 2020 Fashion Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo