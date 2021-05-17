Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.
The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent that is capable of detecting the L452R mutation at a high sensitivity, the company said in a news release.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
1 Comment
Login to comment
Tom Doley
So? When will it be used? Why haven't they developed a kit for the Japanese variant that is more common in Japan?