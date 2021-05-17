Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

1 Comment
TOKYO

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.

The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent that is capable of detecting the L452R mutation at a high sensitivity, the company said in a news release.

So? When will it be used? Why haven't they developed a kit for the Japanese variant that is more common in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

