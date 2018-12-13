Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fujii becomes youngest shogi player to reach 100th win

TOKYO

Sixteen-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii has reached his 100th victory in official matches of the Japanese board game, becoming the youngest professional player to reach the milestone at the fastest pace in history.

After making his debut as the youngest ever professional shogi player at age 14 in October 2016, Fujii has been taking the shogi world by storm by smashing numerous records, such as an unprecedented 29 consecutive wins in 2017.

Fujii, ranked seventh "dan," achieved the latest feats in his young professional career of two years and two months, at age 16 and four months, with a win rate of 84.7 percent (100 wins and 18 losses), also a record high.

"I'm proud," Fujii told a press conference Wednesday after defeating seventh-dan Kenjiro Abe, 29, while paying his respects to what he calls "great sempai" predecessors who established the previous records.

Recalling the match, he also said he had tried not to think that his 100th victory was at stake. "I tried to play shogi as usual because I thought I wouldn't do well if I thought about it."

Previously, Ryuo title holder Yoshiharu Habu, 48, was the youngest player to reach a 100th win at a record pace, having done so at age 17 and six months, in two years and three months since becoming a pro player, according to the Japan Shogi Association.

The previous record for highest win rate had been held by Makoto Nakahara, a 71-year-old retired shogi master, at 82.6 percent, (100 wins and 21 losses), the association said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

