Fukuoka library postpones Soviet film event due to Ukraine invasion

A public library in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka has postponed a planned event showcasing films from the Soviet Union amid Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine and as the number of victims of the conflict continues to grow.

Set to start in May, the event was to screen films made from the 1960s to 1980s from Russia's predecessor state, including the winner for the best foreign-language film at the 1981 U.S. Academy Awards, "Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears," and movies with war themes, such as 1965's "Zhavoronok" (The Lark) set in World War II, library officials have said recently.

The Fukuoka City Public Library, which has a film hall on the premises, regularly hosts events showcasing films on specific topics and from various countries and regions worldwide.

"Art and politics are on separate dimensions," said Kazuoki Takasu, chief of the library's literature and film section. "But it's hard to get the public's understanding of the screening as the number of victims (of the war) increases."

The library decided to postpone the event after seeing how quickly the war escalated and because they could not tell whether the conflict would settle or become worse in May, Takasu said.

Of the 12 films set to be screened, four were about Ukraine or by Ukrainian directors, with others about Russia and various areas of the communist state, which encompassed several present-day sovereign nations and regions in Eurasia.

The library had planned to borrow the films from a group of Soviet-era film enthusiasts in Tokyo, he added.

The postponement comes as Russian works of art have been snubbed across Japan due to the war in Ukraine, particularly performances of 19th-century composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "The Year 1812," which commemorates Russia successfully defending itself from the armed forces of French conqueror Napoleon Bonaparte.

Biwako Hall in Shiga Prefecture said in March that it will drop the tune from its planned classical music concert in May, as Ryusuke Numajiri, musical conductor and artistic director of the hall, said at a press conference in late February it is not the time to perform the music about Russia winning a war.

Performances of the piece have also been dropped by the Akashi Philharmonic Orchestra in western Hyogo Prefecture and the Chubu Philharmonic Orchestra in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

However, saying they were not rejecting Tchaikovsky or Russian music, the Chubu orchestra opted to play "The Nutcracker," another famous score by the composer, in a recent performance.

© KYODO