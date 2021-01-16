Fukuoka town erects 7-meter gorilla scarecrow as symbol of strength against COVID-19

By SoraNews24

We are soon approaching a full year since the re-emergence of the legendary yokai Amabie, whom you might recall famously said: “If an epidemic spreads, draw a picture of me and show it to everyone.”

So we did. Thousands upon thousands of pictures flooded the Internet and then came the Amabie donuts, Amabie Hello Kitties, Amabie personal seals, and conspiracy theories that Amabie is actually former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

And where has all that gotten us?

COVID-19 cases are running more rampant that ever and a state of emergency has been once again declared in seven of Japan’s most populous prefectures.

So it’s high time we hand Amabie its walking papers and move onto to some other idol to worship. And who better to revere than a 7-meter gorilla?

Called “Giant Straw Scarecrow Gorilla: Proud Gorilla 2020,” this massive yet detailed primate was erected by Chikuzen Town, Fukuoka Prefecture. It took two months to construct, and was completed in early December of 2020.

The ape’s lifelike hair was made from rice straw layered on top of a steel frame. The likeness of a gorilla was chosen as a symbol of power and strength in the face of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

▼ This video also shows some photos of the construction.

This is actually the sixth in the town’s annual giant scarecrow series, but it’s plain to see that they really outdid themselves this time around.

▼ Did we mention the eyes glow red in the evening? Because they do.

Giant Straw Scarecrow Gorilla: Proud Gorilla 2020 / 巨大わらかがしゴリラProud GORILLA 2020

Yasunosato Park / 安の里公園

Fukuoka-ken, Asakura-gun, Chikuzen-machi, Shinokuma 673

福岡県朝倉郡筑前町篠隈673

Will remain until the end of January

Eyes light up from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

