Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: YouTube/ponpoko2006jp
national

Fukuoka town erects 7-meter gorilla scarecrow as symbol of strength against COVID-19

1 Comment
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

We are soon approaching a full year since the re-emergence of the legendary yokai Amabie, whom you might recall famously said: “If an epidemic spreads, draw a picture of me and show it to everyone.”

So we did. Thousands upon thousands of pictures flooded the Internet and then came the Amabie donuts, Amabie Hello Kitties, Amabie personal seals, and conspiracy theories that Amabie is actually former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

And where has all that gotten us?

COVID-19 cases are running more rampant that ever and a state of emergency has been once again declared in seven of Japan’s most populous prefectures.

So it’s high time we hand Amabie its walking papers and move onto to some other idol to worship. And who better to revere than a 7-meter gorilla?

Called “Giant Straw Scarecrow Gorilla: Proud Gorilla 2020,” this massive yet detailed primate was erected by Chikuzen Town, Fukuoka Prefecture. It took two months to construct, and was completed in early December of 2020.

The ape’s lifelike hair was made from rice straw layered on top of a steel frame. The likeness of a gorilla was chosen as a symbol of power and strength in the face of the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

▼ This video also shows some photos of the construction.

This is actually the sixth in the town’s annual giant scarecrow series, but it’s plain to see that they really outdid themselves this time around.

▼ Did we mention the eyes glow red in the evening? Because they do.

Giant Straw Scarecrow Gorilla: Proud Gorilla 2020 / 巨大わらかがしゴリラProud GORILLA 2020

Yasunosato Park / 安の里公園

Fukuoka-ken, Asakura-gun, Chikuzen-machi, Shinokuma 673

福岡県朝倉郡筑前町篠隈673

Will remain until the end of January

Eyes light up from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Source: Kyodo

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese yokai starts appearing on Twitter to prevent the spread of COVID-19

-- Keep wishing for the end of coronavirus with sickness-preventing yokai signature seals

-- Unsettling softball-playing scarecrows keep Japanese town entertained, creeped out

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Aesthetically speaking I think this is quite awesome.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I could slay that thing with one match

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog