Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fukushima chemical waste moved to Hokkaido for detoxification

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Highly toxic chemical waste stored near the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant was transferred Tuesday to a city in Hokkaido in northern Japan for detoxification, stirring safety concerns among local residents.

The waste, mostly consisting of condensers and lighting ballasts, contains high concentrations of polychlorinated biphenyls that are harmful to humans and was disposed of in municipalities surrounding the plant before the 2011 nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami, according to the city of Muroran.

The waste had been set for detoxification at a treatment facility in Muroran operated by the government-sponsored Japan Environmental Storage & Safety Corp, but the plan was postponed due to the nuclear crisis.

On Tuesday, around 10 people including members of a citizens' group protested near the facility against the delivery of the waste.

"Once we accept the waste, it will be forced on us again and again," said the group's co-leader Sachiko Okura, a resident of Date neighboring Muroran.

The Environment Ministry said it had confirmed that radioactive materials in the waste were below safety standards prior to removal. The ministry also said it will measure air dose rates periodically during transportation and treatment.

The toxic compounds, known as PCBs, were used in products such as insulating oil for electrical equipment but their production has been banned in Japan since 1972 following a 1968 mass food poisoning outbreak. The government has been proceeding with the disposal of waste containing PCBs.

The 1968 food poisoning was caused by rice bran cooking oil produced by Kanemi Soko KK that was contaminated with toxic compounds including PCBs.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Polluting Fukushima is not enough? Now other part of Japan need to be equally polluted?

"Once we accept the waste, it will be forced on us again and again," said the group's co-leader

It won't be the last one and more and more waste will come.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel