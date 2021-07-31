Fukushima laments a recovery without Olympic witnesses

The bus transporting Olympic officials and media from downtown Fukushima to the suburban Azuma Baseball Stadium features a slickly produced video boasting of the region's recovery from a devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.
It includes images of ruin and reconstruction, recognition of the more than 30,000 people still evacuated from their homes, an elaborate dance number and an anime segment where a scientist helps a cartoon garlic bulb convince an ill-tempered alien that the region’s food is delicious — and free of nuclear contaminants.
The video is entirely in English. The riders are almost entirely Japanese.
Such is the difficulty for Japan in telling a story to an audience barred from entering its borders.
The coronavirus has left venues eerily empty of spectators and prompted concern over an Olympic-driven COVID-19 surge. But in the northern prefectures of Japan's biggest island, Honshu, these Pandemic Games represent a missed chance to tout restoration following the earthquake of 2011 and the ensuing tsunami and nuclear disaster that ravaged the area.
“I thought the Olympic Games would be a great opportunity to convey these lessons to the world,” said Yoshinobu Harada, executive director for the 3.11 Densho Road memorial program.
“After the disaster, we received generous donations from all over the world, which was a great encouragement to our recovery efforts," he said. "I am very disappointed because I thought that during the Olympics, we would be able to return the favor by showing the restored and reconstructed disaster areas.”
Nearly 20,000 people died and roughly 470,000 were forced into evacuation by the earthquake, a magnitude 9.0 that was the largest ever recorded in Japan. Three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility about 60 kilometers from the city melted down, contaminating water and soil in a region that specializes in fishing and agriculture. Areas closest to the nuclear plant remain no-go zones.
Japan’s Reconstruction Agency has estimated the cost of rebuilding the region will approach 32 trillion yen ($290 billion), and Olympic organizers scheduled some events in the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures hoping to lure tourists there to observe the rebirth.
“Surely it would have been a great healing experience for the residents of the affected areas,” Harada said.
Harada's 3.11 Densho Road is a network of museums, parks and preserved disaster sites across the Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima and Sendai prefectures.
Among them is Sendai Arahama Elementary School, where 320 children, teachers and locals were trapped as flooding reached the second floor of the four-story building. All 320 people were evacuated from the roof.
The building was preserved and turned into a harrowing memorial that opened to visitors in 2017. Guests can tour classrooms where blackboards, walls and ceilings were warped by the water. Wall-sized photos depict wreckage from the disaster, like a teacher's car that was swept from the parking lot into a classroom. A clock from the gymnasium, stuck at 3:55 p.m., is on display in an exhibition room that also has photos and models showing damage throughout the Arahama region.
It's one of 46 official sites in the 3.11 Densho Road network that organizers hoped foreigners would get to see during the Games.
The Olympic events themselves were hoped to be a celebration for those who survived the catastrophe, too. Without access to the venues, there hasn't been much rejoicing.
Efforts were made to tie in the local population. At Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium prior to Wednesday's baseball tournament opener, dozens of potted flowers and peach trees — the latter a regional specialty — were placed along the concourse, each with a hand-drawn note of encouragement from a local child.
The Japanese baseball team enjoyed some of those peaches prior to the game, a thrilling walk-off victory over the Dominican Republic that would have produced raucous cheers from fans — if any were allowed in the stadium. Japan manager Atsunori Inaba brought up the people of Fukushima unprompted in his postgame press conference.
“In playing our match today in Fukushima, I am really hoping our victory will give motivational methods to the people here," he said.
Among the handful of locals lucky enough to attend was 14-year-old Yuma Takara, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch standing feet from Japanese baseball great Sadaharu Oh.
Takara was 4 when he and his mother fled their home in Haramachi and ended up in Yamagata. His father, a student counselor named Shinichi Takara, stayed behind to ensure the safety of those at nearby schools.
Shinichi Takara said sports have been crucial for healing and normalcy in Yuma's life.
“I feel like through baseball, he has had various experiences and connected with many people,” Shinichi Takara said.
The hope was that the Olympics could do the same for many more in the region. Instead there are disappointments, tempered by the hope that Fukushima — and all it has been through — will still be remembered long after the Recovery Games have ended.
"I would like to think," Harada said, "that the time for people to see the recovery and reconstruction has just been delayed a little."
Cricky
“I would like to think," Harada said, “that the time for people to see the recovery and reconstruction has just been delayed a little.”
it’s been over 10 years? Delayed a little? Like how that’s tacked on to the end of the story. 10 + years it’s not been delayed a little it’s been muddled from day one. But it is a cute sentiment to hold on to.
virusrex
Fukushima has recovered mostly in spite of the games that were never intended to support it,
sakurasuki
Motivational? Those Fukushima people already endure this for decades, they have strong motivation no need just another motivational things. They need actual things like tourism which won't go there during pandemic. Alternatively they can use budget but of course no budget were left for them.
snowymountainhell
“Fukushima laments.” - Stop there.
6 local children exchanging & running the Olympic Torch 5 meters in the Opening Ceremony?
…a little.” ??
zichi
The pandemic is like the fourth disaster to hit Fukushima and Tohoku. The final cost of the nuclear disaster will be more than ¥80 trillion.
Hundreds of kilometres of ugly sea walls have been constructed.
Paul G
Mr. Bach kindly went to Fukushima to lift heart and spirit of Japanese. He did not need to make this risk but he did for young man which won’t be forgot. Now Japan baseball is 2 wins no loss and will bring glory of gold to Japan and Fukushima
Jim
And the king Bach returns to media spotline again in an immaculate navy blue suit in scorching heat to score another major PR & photo opportunity which he and IOC will use to continue selling thier vile games for years to come in future..,
Iron Lad
The video is entirely in English. The riders are almost entirely Japanese.
Why in English?
Oh well the Olympics never matter anyhow.
Iron Lad
Again, congratulate to Aaron Wolf for his performance in the mixed team.
He lost, but lost to a giant.
smithinjapan
I've never understood why so many people in Japan judge personal or local values on what other people think of them (only if positive, too).
Cricky
Paul G are you serious? Mr Bach KINDLY went to Fuckashima? Is it that bad that you have to thank someone for visiting.? Not really sure how that lifted anyone's spirits but if it did yours than its a trip not waisted.
HBJ
Correct.
Fukushima served its purpose by being the emotional narrative during the bidding process.
Abe stood there and lied to the world saying that everything was under control and the reactors had categorically not melted down, when the reactors were literally melting down. This right here tells you that the highest levels of government didn't give two figs about Fukushima. Knowing the reactors were melting down and the situation was grave, all of the focus for the foreseeable future should have been on the lives and livelihoods of all those affected.
Not here and with Abe and his cronies. Instead of ditching the olympic bid and promising to spend all of the olympic budget on helping its own people recover from the devastation of a natural disaster, they actually leveraged the situation to win a vanity project that would require billions to be invested into Tokyo.
I'm sure there are a lot of people in government privately pleased that COVID has meant the olympics are going on with huge restrictions to movement. Can you imagine if hundreds of foreign investigative journalists headed up to Fukushima and started speaking to the local people?
Cricky
HBJ, that is an awrsom post. So true.
gogogo
Bach thinks he is a king or something, he is the CEO of a corporation, without which he would be nothing.
Iron Lad
gogogo
He has more power than the J-govt, due to his american connection.
Pukey2
Just a little bit more than the cost of the Olympics then?
Pacific Saury
What recovery?
as_the_crow_flies
That's interesting. So you're saying it isn't safe to be in Fukushima, even for a few hours? In that case, what the hell were they thinking, organising events there, that would mean at the very least, thousands of people putting themselves in harm's way, just to set everything up for the Olympics? Come to think of it, that means it must be dangerous to live there, right?
expat
The central govenment laments a missed opportunity to misportray the Fukushima "recovery" to the international media, one of the prime motivators for hosting the games.
Some dude
Teacher: "And then, children, the people of Fukushima realised that the government did not care about them at all, and that they were only being used for a sympathy vote".
Children: "What happened then?"
Teacher: "The people of Fukushima voted to elect the exact same people who had done this to them".
Children: "Why?"
Teacher: "Ah...this is Japan!"