Fukushima peaches go on sale at London luxury department store Harrods

Shoppers try peaches from Fukushima Prefecture at Harrods department store in London on Saturday.

Luxury department store Harrods in London has started selling white peaches from Fukushima Prefecture.

The Sakura peaches went on sale on Saturday and the tasting corner was crowded with customers, Kyodo News reported. The peaches are being sold in sets of three for 80 pounds (about 15,000 yen) until around the beginning of October.

The sales campaign is part of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' PR efforts to eliminate the negative rumors about the safety of Fukushima food products caused by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster in 2011.

One woman who tried the peaches, said: "They're not too sweet, and they're tastier than the peaches I usually eat."

When Fukushima peaches were sold at the Japan Festival held in London last October, they quickly sold out, and plans to sell them at Harrods were made. TEPCO worked with the importer and the Fukushima Prefectural Association in the UK, as well as the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The UK lifted import restrictions on Japanese food products imposed following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in 2022.

Japan’s agriculture ministry says Fukushima Prefecture is the second-largest producer of peaches in Japan after Yamanashi Prefecture.

© Japan Today