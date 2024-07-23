Fukushima Prefecture to end temporary housing for nuclear crisis evacuees

The Fukushima prefectural government said Monday it will stop providing temporary housing for evacuees of the two towns hosting the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant at the end of March 2026.

The move comes as living conditions are expected to improve for residents of the municipalities of Okuma and Futaba, who fled their homes following the meltdowns triggered by the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011, thanks in part to the completion of public housing.

As of April 1, 966 people were living in 593 temporary accommodations, which comprise prefabricated homes in Koriyama in central Fukushima and rented out private properties across 26 prefectures.

The prefecture has already terminated such housing programs for evacuees of other municipalities in the prefecture.

Prefectural officials plan to survey residents on their prospects of securing residence and provide support such as real estate introductions as needed, they said.

