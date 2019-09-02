Fukushima seeks to show visitors brighter side through 'hope tourism'

Fukushima Prefecture has been stepping up efforts to recover from the 2011 triple disaster with a new type of tourism it calls "hope tourism," aimed at going beyond the "dark tourism" in which people visit places of tragedy.

The northeastern Japanese prefecture is "the only place in the world to have ever experienced an earthquake, tsunami, nuclear accident and reputational damage all at once," states the English website (https://www.hopetourism.jp/en/) opened in March by local authorities.

The website encourages people to visit the prefecture on "hope tourism" in which such tourists will hold a dialogue with local people involved in reconstruction efforts "who continue to look to the future...holding onto hope," in addition to touring places where the devastation took place, so that they can learn something from their visit.

Among young people in Europe and the United States, dark tourism in places hit by disasters or atrocities has gained popularity in recent years.

Fans of dark tourism often visit locations like Cambodia's "killing fields" where genocide by the Khmer Rouge took place in the 1970s, and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine that exploded in 1986 under the administration of the former Soviet Union, among others. Some have been criticized for disrespectful behavior to local residents.

Regarding Fukushima, there are websites that carry articles and videos portraying it as a dark tourism destination. Such websites often exaggerate the radiation effects from the nuclear disaster.

Officials at the Fukushima Prefecture Tourism and Local Products Association, which has organized hope tourism tours since fiscal 2016, said their objective is to help people correctly understand the current situation in the prefecture, where the effects of reputational damage still linger, and find hope by spending time with people involved in recovery work.

The association completed the trademark registration for "hope tourism" last November to prevent the name from being used improperly. It is considering allowing travel agencies to use the name free of charge under certain conditions, the officials said.

The number of hope tourism tours has increased sharply, from three in fiscal 2016, to 22 in fiscal 2017, and a further jump to 53 in fiscal 2018. About half of the tours have been educational ones targeting high school students.

Typically during a three-day bus trip, a group of 20 to 30 students have visited locations in the town of Namie and the city of Minamisoma where residents had been forced to evacuate after the disasters.

The students have also heard personal experiences back then from local firefighters and medical personnel. Some of the hope tourists have also visited the premises of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant where decommissioning work is under way.

Some of the high school students said after the tour that they would like to become "someone involved with the reconstruction of the area rather than being onlookers," according to the association.

"It's truly meaningful for young people to actually come and see the current situation in Fukushima," said Jun Muto, who leads the tourism division of the association.

With the opening of the English website, the association hopes more foreigners will also join the hope tourism in Fukushima.

