Fukushima struggles with radiation scare as Bangkok cancels fish event

Fishery workers in Fukushima were shocked and saddened after an event serving fish from the northeastern Japan prefecture was canceled in Bangkok earlier this month due to strong opposition from a local consumer group.

The cancellation, made despite the fish having obtained Thai health authorities' safety approval, highlights the difficulty faced by the region in convincing consumers about the safety of its food products even seven years after it was devastated by the 2011 killer tsunami and ensuing nuclear disaster.

"I felt like I was pushed down the stairs," said Kanji Tachiya, a fishery cooperative official in the prefecture, referring to his feelings when learning about the news from Bangkok.

A dish using flatfish from Fukushima, a local specialty, was supposed to be served at 11 Japanese restaurants in the Thai capital from March 10 through the end of the month in an event that would have boosted the morale of fishermen and helped Fukushima rebuild its reputation.

The prefectural government had spent a year and a half preparing for the event, including inviting chefs and restaurant owners in Bangkok to a fishing port in Soma, Fukushima, to see the quality of the fish and how rigidly radiation checks are conducted.

"We are confident about the safety of our fish," Tachiya said.

At the port, a catch of fish undergoes radiation checks with strict safety standards set by the Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations.

While the Japanese government has set a maximum limit for radioactive cesium in sea produce and other food items of 100 becquerels per kilogram, which it says is stricter than international standards, the upper limit set by the Fukushima fisheries group is 50 becquerels per kg.

If fish is found to contain radioactive cesium exceeding the 50 becquerel-limit, the catch will not be shipped to market.

"We are spending time and effort on the tests. I'm very sad that the scare (about the fish) continues even though its safety is confirmed," said a female worker who slices fish for radiation checks.

Fukushima shipped flatfish to Thailand for the aborted event, marking the first export of local fresh fish since meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

"We can't just give up. We will tenaciously keep telling people of the safety and tastiness (of the local fish)," said Takahiro Ichimura, an official of the prefectural government.

The prefecture is now considering inviting Thai journalists to Fukushima so they can learn about the local fishing and radiation tests at first hand.

Thailand has been the largest overseas purchaser of Fukushima fruit, including peaches and persimmons, and the prefecture has held promotional events every year in the country.

While there has been no negative response to the events promoting fruit from Fukushima, officials are concerned that the cancelation of the fish-serving event could have a negative impact on fruit exports to the Southeast Asian country.

