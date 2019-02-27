Fukushima town promotes snow shoveling as fun exercise

In a small aging town in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, snow shoveling is now a fun winter-season exercise for young people to burn off calories and gain appreciation from others.

While removing snow from roofs and streets is commonly regarded as hard labor, an organization in the snowy town of Nishiaizu is encouraging people to see it in a positive light and enjoy its benefits as a workout called "Joce-Xercise" -- a combination of a Japanese word "josetsu" for snow removal and "exercise."

"I wanted to change the negative perception that snowy regions are just full of inconveniences," said Takayuki Suzuki, 40, who was seconded to Nishiaizu town office for two years up to March 2015 from another Fukushima town, Bandai.

Suzuki founded the Japan Joce-Xercise Association in 2015 with local officials and business representatives to promote snow shoveling as an exercise among young volunteers helping the removal work in Nishiaizu, where about half of its 6,000 residents are aged 65 or older. The mountainous town borders Niigata Prefecture.

So far, about 400 people have taken part in the exercise, according to the association.

Focusing on the workout elements of snow removal, the association advises people to take their time to warm up beforehand and cool down afterward, while stressing its benefits, such as overcoming inactivity and winning the gratitude of other people.

It also gives tips on effective snow removal without getting injured, such as taking down snow little by little using shovels and avoiding doing it alone.

The association has been expanding its activities and now provides a smartphone app which shows how many calories have been burned by users who take part in the exercise.

It also set up branches in other snowy areas -- Iwate Prefecture in 2018 and Niigata Prefecture earlier this year.

"We hope to expand our networks further and attract people to not only Nishiaizu but to the entire snowy regions," Suzuki said.

