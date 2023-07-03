Fukushima water release should avoid swimming season: Komeito head

The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.

Natsuo Yamaguchi made the comment at a time when the government is stepping up efforts to dispel or ease fears from neighboring countries and local fishermen that the water could pose a risk to the marine environment, food safety and human health.

The government and the plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc aim to begin releasing the water "around the summer."

"It is preferable to avoid the imminent swimming season," Yamaguchi told reporters in Fukushima. "We want the government not to rush to explain everything so as not to cause bad rumors."

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Japan from Tuesday with the agency's safety review findings on the country's plan to discharge the water from the crippled plant, which was devastated by a natural disaster in 2011.

The government hopes the IAEA's safety assessment will help ease worries about the plan.

