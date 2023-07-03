Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fukushima water release should avoid swimming season: Komeito head

0 Comments
TOKYO

The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.

Natsuo Yamaguchi made the comment at a time when the government is stepping up efforts to dispel or ease fears from neighboring countries and local fishermen that the water could pose a risk to the marine environment, food safety and human health.

The government and the plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc aim to begin releasing the water "around the summer."

"It is preferable to avoid the imminent swimming season," Yamaguchi told reporters in Fukushima. "We want the government not to rush to explain everything so as not to cause bad rumors."

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Japan from Tuesday with the agency's safety review findings on the country's plan to discharge the water from the crippled plant, which was devastated by a natural disaster in 2011.

The government hopes the IAEA's safety assessment will help ease worries about the plan.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Kids and radioactive water don’t mix…

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And another glorious entry in the absolute trainwreck that is the communication policy regarding Fukushima.

"We want the government not to rush to explain everything so as not to cause bad rumors."

I am giving this flouting idiot the benefit of the doubt and assume this sentence made a lick of sense in the original Japanese, and only the translation makes it sound like he just returned from the "self improvement through lobotomy" workshop.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How about no release at all and make TEPCO pay for the more expensive non release option!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog