Fuselage of 1 of 2 SDF helicopters in April crash found

The fuselage of one of two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters that collided in April over the Pacific has been found following a deep-sea search, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The two SH-60K choppers, each carrying four MSDF members, were conducting a nighttime anti-submarine drill above waters east of Torishima Island in the Izu island chain, south of Tokyo, on April 20 when they collided. All eight personnel aboard died.

An unmanned deep-sea probe located the fuselage at a depth of about 5,500 meters during the search that began earlier in July.

The probe of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology is capable of searching to a depth of 6,000 meters.

On July 9, the Defense Ministry said that crew failing to keep a lookout was among the causes of the collision.

© KYODO