 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fuselage of 1 of 2 SDF helicopters in April crash found

0 Comments
TOKYO

The fuselage of one of two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters that collided in April over the Pacific has been found following a deep-sea search, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The two SH-60K choppers, each carrying four MSDF members, were conducting a nighttime anti-submarine drill above waters east of Torishima Island in the Izu island chain, south of Tokyo, on April 20 when they collided. All eight personnel aboard died.

An unmanned deep-sea probe located the fuselage at a depth of about 5,500 meters during the search that began earlier in July.

The probe of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology is capable of searching to a depth of 6,000 meters.

On July 9, the Defense Ministry said that crew failing to keep a lookout was among the causes of the collision.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog