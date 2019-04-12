Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

FY2019 female civil servant recruits in Japan hit record 35.4%

0 Comments
TOKYO

Women accounted for a record 35.4 percent of newly hired civil servants in fiscal 2019, hitting its target of keeping the ratio above 30 percent for the fifth straight year, the government said Friday.

The central government hired a total of 8,123 individuals for fiscal 2019, of which 2,876 were female. The ratio of women rose 1.4 percentage points from a year earlier and surpassed the previous high of 34.5 percent in fiscal 2016, according to the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs.

Of the overall new recruits, 708 were employed as career-track bureaucrats, including 245 women, or 34.6 percent of the total, another record high.

By ministry and agency, the Foreign Ministry had the highest proportion of female recruits at 50.0 percent, followed by the farm ministry at 43.4 percent and the health ministry at 42.5 percent.

However, the proportion of female recruits at the land ministry and the National Public Safety Commission was 25.7 percent and 27.0 percent, respectively, staying below the national goal of 30 percent.

"We'd like to provide a working environment friendly to women and continue our efforts to increase female recruits," said Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, minister in charge of civil service reform.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

These Are Some of the Craziest Questions ALTs Of Color in Japan Get Asked

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo