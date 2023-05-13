Newsletter Signup Register / Login
G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata
Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Joachim Nagel, President of Germany's federal reserve Bundesbank, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, World Bank President David Malpass, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, France's Director General of the Treasury Emmanuel Moulin, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and other delegates attend a family photo session at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Niigata, Japan, May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
national

G7 plans new vaccine program for developing nations: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations is set to agree on establishing a new program to distribute vaccines to developing countries at next week's summit of leaders, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said on Saturday.

In addition to the G7, G20 nations such as India and international groups such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank will participate, it added, citing Japanese government sources.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the COVAX facility, backed by WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), delivered nearly 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine to 146 countries.

However, COVAX faced setbacks in ensuring equitable access, as wealthy nations prioritised shots for their citizens while insufficient storage facilities in poorer nations caused supply delays and disposal of millions of close-to-expiry doses.

The new program aims to pool rainy-day funds for vaccine production and purchases, as well as investment in low-temperature storages and training of health workers to prepare for the next global pandemic, the Yomiuri said.

Japan, this year's chair of the G7 meetings, looks to build support from emerging nations on wide-ranging issues such as supply chains, food security and climate change to counter the growing influence of China and Russia.

Saturday's meeting of G7 finance ministers agreed to offer aid to low- and middle-income countries to help increase their role in supply chains for energy-related products.

At a meeting on Saturday G7 finance and health ministers called for a new global financing framework to "deploy necessary funds quickly and efficiently in response to outbreaks without accumulating idle cash", they said in a statement.

The G7 will collaborate with the WHO and the World Bank, which manages an international pandemic fund, to explore the new funding scheme ahead of an August meeting of G20 finance and health ministers in India, they said.

The G7 grouping of Britain, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, is considering whether to issue a statement on global pandemic response at the May 19-21 summit in Japan's city of Hiroshima, the Yomiuri said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ume Leftovers: 5 Delicious Possibilities

GaijinPot Blog

How To Rent Bikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Moving Made Easy: A Checklist for Moving to a New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Tacos: 5 Great Mexican Restaurants in The City

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

health

Japanese Superfoods: Natto

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Take Me Out to the Ball Game: A Primer for the Nippon Professional Baseball Season

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Yaegaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Spring/Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo