 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gas supply stopped in city in Yamaguchi after gas leaks, stove fires

0 Comments
YAMAGUCHI

A utilities company in western Japan stopped providing gas to customers in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Thursday after dozens of complaints about gas leaks and stove fires.

Yamaguchi Gohdoh Gas Co, the gas provider, attributed the leaks to abnormal pressure, roughly 12 times higher than normal, leading gas to seep out even with stove valves shut in some cases.

Police and a municipal government said they received over 60 reports of gas leaks and fires, including 21 fires in areas such as around gas stoves. Two people suffered injuries, including burns on the hand.

The company said the stoppage affected a total of 12,494 customers in the city.

Some restaurants were forced to close as a result.

"Gas began seeping out with hissing sounds with a force I had never experienced, as soon as I opened a gas stove valve at around 7 a.m.," said Tatsuhiko Sakamoto, 74, who runs a restaurant in Ube.

Unable to cook, Sakamoto gave up on lunchtime service. He wondered how soon he would be able to open his eatery.

Gas supplies were resuming gradually as utilities employees made the rounds to customers to ensure safety, according to Yamaguchi Gohdoh Gas.

In February, the company found no issues with the pressure-adjusting devices in its supply chain from gas plant to customers, it said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Christmas Date Ideas in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Individual & Couples Counseling in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Japanese Superfoods: Wasabi

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Ueno Ameyoko Shopping Street

GaijinPot Travel

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel