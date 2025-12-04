Gas supply stopped in city in Yamaguchi after gas leaks, stove fires

A utilities company in western Japan stopped providing gas to customers in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Thursday after dozens of complaints about gas leaks and stove fires.

Yamaguchi Gohdoh Gas Co, the gas provider, attributed the leaks to abnormal pressure, roughly 12 times higher than normal, leading gas to seep out even with stove valves shut in some cases.

Police and a municipal government said they received over 60 reports of gas leaks and fires, including 21 fires in areas such as around gas stoves. Two people suffered injuries, including burns on the hand.

The company said the stoppage affected a total of 12,494 customers in the city.

Some restaurants were forced to close as a result.

"Gas began seeping out with hissing sounds with a force I had never experienced, as soon as I opened a gas stove valve at around 7 a.m.," said Tatsuhiko Sakamoto, 74, who runs a restaurant in Ube.

Unable to cook, Sakamoto gave up on lunchtime service. He wondered how soon he would be able to open his eatery.

Gas supplies were resuming gradually as utilities employees made the rounds to customers to ensure safety, according to Yamaguchi Gohdoh Gas.

In February, the company found no issues with the pressure-adjusting devices in its supply chain from gas plant to customers, it said.

