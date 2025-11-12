George Takei's children's book on wartime internment to appear in Japanese

George Takei and his husband Brad Altman at the East West Players 60th Diamond Anniversary Gala held at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Nov 8.

By Hannah Bowlus

Actor and civil rights activist George Takei is continuing to reach new audiences with the historical lessons from World War II-era incarceration of Japanese Americans in the United States, as his award-winning children's book on the topic is set to appear in Japanese translation.

Takei was among the roughly 120,000 civilians who, due to their Japanese ancestry, were forcibly removed from their homes and imprisoned in camps at 10 remote sites across seven U.S. states during the war.

"My Lost Freedom," illustrated by Michelle Lee, tells the story of Takei's childhood years spent in unjust detention. The picture book, which became a bestseller and won a Golden Poppy award from California booksellers following its initial release in the United States in 2024, is slated for late-November publication in Japan.

In an interview with Kyodo News before traveling to Japan for the launch of the translation, the 88-year-old Takei emphasized the role of fear and ignorance in the mass incarceration that started in 1942.

"Americans were swept over by war hysteria and racism," Takei said. "Because we looked like the people who attacked Pearl Harbor, and because America didn't have an understanding of democracy and its own history, we were imprisoned."

The Los Angeles native was 5 years old when his family was sent to the Rohwer Camp in Arkansas and later the Tule Lake center in California, with the imprisonment spanning nearly four years.

Takei, who is most known for playing Hikaru Sulu in the original "Star Trek" series and movies, also wrote about his family's internment in the 1994 autobiography "To the Stars" and the 2020 graphic novel "They Called Us Enemy," created with co-writers Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott along with artist Harmony Becker.

Compared with the recent graphic novel, the picture book is geared toward a younger audience, roughly the same age Takei had been during his wartime imprisonment.

The actor said he hopes parents and teachers who read the book to children will also learn something from it.

"As a teenager, I became very curious about my childhood imprisonment. So I went to the school library, couldn't find a thing written about it. I went to the public library, couldn't find a thing," he said.

He turned to his father, Takekuma "Norman" Takei, a native of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture who had emigrated to California during childhood, for discussions of their family's imprisonment and the necessity of fighting for democracy and equality.

Amid the rise and reelection of President Donald Trump on anti-immigration policies, Takei sees parallels between the wartime atmosphere of his early childhood and the recent surge of xenophobia in the United States. He noted that Japan is also struggling to accept newcomers as its population becomes increasingly diverse due to the need to rely on foreign labor.

"We're not learning the lessons of history," he said.

At the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles this summer, Takei and other board members witnessed federal immigration agents conducting raids outside the building. The museum's campus in the Little Tokyo neighborhood includes the courtyard where, more than 80 years ago, Japanese American families including Takei's were rounded up by soldiers and put on buses to prison camps.

"Our soldiers at the time had steel helmets and rifles with bayonets. Today they're in camouflage with masks," he said. "Physically, we were reliving the same thing that happened to us."

The morning Takei's family was forced from their Los Angeles home, he saw one of the soldiers aim a rifle at his father's face. Though he was too young at the time to fully understand what was happening, the memory of that morning is "as fresh in my mind as yesterday," he said.

"I remember the terror of it. But I also remember thinking about the stupidity of it, of this government," he said, noting that his entire family -- all of whom were U.S.-born except his father -- had been deemed "enemy aliens" by the government, including Takei himself as a 5-year-old child.

An 18th-century law called the Alien Enemies Act, which enables detention or quick deportation of people from enemy nations during war, was used as part of the legal framework for mass incarceration of Japanese Americans after the December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. It has also been invoked by Trump's administration in its aggressive push to deport immigrants on a wide scale.

"My Lost Freedom," which recounts the period from the Pearl Harbor attack until Takei left the camp in March 1946, is titled "When we are robbed of our freedom" in Japanese. Crowdfunding was used in publishing the translated version.

In addition to his autobiographical writings on the topic, Takei has helped bring dramatizations of the historical issue to Broadway in the 2015 musical "Allegiance" and to television in the 2019 series "The Terror: Infamy."

He has also been active in the broader struggle to secure equality for the marginalized and protect their stories and perspectives, including by serving as honorary chair of Banned Books Week for the free-speech group PEN America.

The actor, who is openly gay since revealing his relationship with his now-husband Brad in 2005, published a graphic novel this year about living as a public figure while hiding his sexual orientation. He hopes the book, "It Rhymes with Takei," will also be published in translation in Japan to help the movement toward LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

© KYODO