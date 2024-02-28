Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Flying Machine in Valley of Witches, a brand new attraction in the anime-inspired Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, is shown to the media on Wednesday, ahead of its opening to the general public on March 16. Photo: KYODO
national

Ghibli Park unveils new Valley of Witches area

0 Comments
NAGOYA

A theme park in central Japan featuring the films of Studio Ghibli on Wednesday unveiled its latest attraction based on the animations "Howl's Moving Castle" and "Kiki's Delivery Service."

The Valley of Witches section of Ghibli Park, located within the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, will open to the public on March 16, becoming the theme park's largest area.

Visitors will be able to purchase baked goods, including cannoli, at a replica of the bakery that protagonist Kiki, from her namesake film, works at. They will also get to venture inside Howl's castle, which a few times an hour emits smoke and has parts of it that move.

Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to ride a carousel starring motifs from the studio's films, while a flying machine inspired by a traveling fair will be available for children.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog