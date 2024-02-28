Ghibli Park unveils new Valley of Witches area

Flying Machine in Valley of Witches, a brand new attraction in the anime-inspired Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, is shown to the media on Wednesday, ahead of its opening to the general public on March 16.

A theme park in central Japan featuring the films of Studio Ghibli on Wednesday unveiled its latest attraction based on the animations "Howl's Moving Castle" and "Kiki's Delivery Service."

The Valley of Witches section of Ghibli Park, located within the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, will open to the public on March 16, becoming the theme park's largest area.

Visitors will be able to purchase baked goods, including cannoli, at a replica of the bakery that protagonist Kiki, from her namesake film, works at. They will also get to venture inside Howl's castle, which a few times an hour emits smoke and has parts of it that move.

Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to ride a carousel starring motifs from the studio's films, while a flying machine inspired by a traveling fair will be available for children.

