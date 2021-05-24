Giants owner to allow Tokyo Dome to be used as vaccination venue

The owner of the Yomiuri Giants baseball team has offered to allow the team’s home field, Tokyo Dome, to be used as a coronavirus vaccination venue for free, starting in August.

Giants owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi made the offer during a meeting Sunday with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Yamaguchi told reporters the venue's concourse will be used to inoculate residents of Bunkyo and Shinjuku wards. The vaccinations will be for the general population (anyone aged under 65), with up to 1,000 shots being given per day, including days when there are baseball games scheduled.

Yamaguchi said reservations will be accepted from late June. Further details will be announced later.

© Japan Today