Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Giants owner to allow Tokyo Dome to be used as vaccination venue

0 Comments
TOKYO

The owner of the Yomiuri Giants baseball team has offered to allow the team’s home field, Tokyo Dome, to be used as a coronavirus vaccination venue for free, starting in August.

Giants owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi made the offer during a meeting Sunday with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Yamaguchi told reporters the venue's concourse will be used to inoculate residents of Bunkyo and Shinjuku wards. The vaccinations will be for the general population (anyone aged under 65), with up to 1,000 shots being given per day, including days when there are baseball games scheduled.

Yamaguchi said reservations will be accepted from late June. Further details will be announced later.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog