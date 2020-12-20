Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shopper washes her hands using a mobile handwashing machine called 'WOSH', installed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Ginza shoppers clean hands, phones with high-tech wash stations

0 Comments
By Chris Gallagher and Hideto Sakai
TOKYO

Shoppers washed their hands and sterilised their smartphones in the streets of Tokyo's posh Ginza district on Saturday using handwashing stations that a Japanese start-up hopes will revolutionise access to clean water and better hygiene.

WOTA Corp set up 20 of its WOSH machines near popular Ginza stores in an initiative with a district association aimed at encouraging shoppers to wash their hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The machines don't require connection to running water and don't use fresh and waste water tanks. Instead they recycle the water through a three-stage process of membrane filtration, chlorine and deep ultraviolet irradiation.

They also have a device that cleans smartphones through 20-30 seconds of ultraviolet light exposure while users are washing their hands, since touching a dirty smartphone would otherwise negate their handwashing efforts.

The firm had already been developing the machine in part to alleviate long lines at rest rooms when the COVID-19 crisis hit early this year, Chief Executive Yosuke Maeda told Reuters.

"Amid the impact of COVID-19 we thought we had to implement this as soon as possible," Maeda said. "So we sped up development and got things moving to have it in December in time for the third wave of the coronavirus."

On average 20 liters of water provides around 500 washes, while the filters should be changed after about 2,000, he said.

The machine, however, needs connection to a power supply.

WOTA has now begun shipments within Japan of roughly 4,000 units. It aims to expand internationally next year, with many inquiries coming from the United States.

Maeda hopes the smartphone feature in particular will transform hygiene habits.

"We thought if it had the smartphone sterilization function, maybe people who never wash their hands will start doing so," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The last time someone other than me touched my smartphone was about 2 years ago, so I wonder how useful this feature is.

The machines don't require connection to running water.

But they require a connection to electrical power. It seems there are better, more cost-effective and practical methods than this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo