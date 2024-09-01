Girl jumps from 12th floor of Yokohama building, hitting woman below; both dead

Police inspect the scene where a girl jumped from a building and hit a pedestrian in Yokohama on Saturday night.

A 17-year-old high school girl jumped from a building in Yokohama, and landed on a woman below, on Saturday night. Both the girl and the woman died.

According to police, the girl jumped from the 12th floor deck of NEWoMan Yokohama, a shopping center directly connected to JR Yokohama Station, just before 6 p.m., NHK reported. She hit a woman who was walking with three friends.

The two were taken to hospital. Police said the girl died at around 7 p.m., while the pedestrian died of her injuries at 9:40 p.m.

Police said the jumper lived in Kimitsu City, Chiba Prefecture, and the woman was a company employee who lived in Midori Ward, Yokohama.

The scene was crowded with many shoppers at the time.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

