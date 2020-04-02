Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Girl under one year old in serious condition after virus infection

2 Comments
KOFU

A baby girl under a year old was rushed to hospital Wednesday after her heart stopped beating, and was then found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the Yamanashi prefectural government.

Doctors managed to revive her but she remains in serious condition and is undergoing treatment in intensive care at University of Yamanashi Hospital, it said.

"She is in a very bad condition. Her life is in danger," a hospital official said.

The hospital said it asked its 44 medical staff including doctors who attended to the baby to self-isolate for two weeks. The baby's infection was not suspected when she was brought in for treatment, and not enough preventive measures were taken at the time, it said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

In other news, Japan has seen fit to keep all daycare and kindergarten schools open, nationwide, since the pandemic started.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

C'mon man...why isn't the government seeing the seriousness of this disease? What's it going to take to get them to take some real action!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Yukata Workshop With Kaiseki Lunch At The Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savings In Japan: How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

From ‘I Told You So’ to Hopeful, Japanese People React To 2020 Olympic Postponement

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon