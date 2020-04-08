Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: REUTERS file
national

Go easy on the sake when stuck at home, Japanese brewer cautions

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese sake brewery has warned against binge drinking at home as more Japanese are expected to hunker down indoors after the government stepped up calls for people to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Asahi Shuzo, whose premium Dassai is served in high-end restaurants worldwide, said imbibing at home was not a bad thing as long as tipplers avoided going too deep in their cups.

"When you can't go out, the stress will gradually get to you. So it's important to seek relief by playing games or enjoying a drink," the company said on its website.

"We suggest drinking a moderate amount, slowly," it said.

© (Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Abe’s COVID-19 Two Mask Policy Becomes Laughing Stock on Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dealing With The World Now”

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using Your Japanese Washing Machine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Top Spring 2020 Fashion Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chureito Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel