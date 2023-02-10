Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gold bars worth over ¥500 mil donated to quake-hit Iwate village

0 Comments
MORIOKA, Iwate

Gold bars worth over 500 million yen have been donated to a northeastern Japan village by an individual who expressed hope that the proceeds from their sale would be spent for the good of the municipality, devastated by the March 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster.

The municipal government of Tanohata in Iwate Prefecture said it was considering using the proceeds from the sale of the 120 bars, weighing 60 kilograms, for child-rearing support and the rebuilding of the decades-old village office. The donor has asked not to be identified.

According to the municipal government, a resident of Japan whose ties with the coastal village predate the 2011 disaster approached Mayor Yasushi Sasaki about the donation in the fall of last year.

The mayor visited a jeweler in Tokyo with the donor at the end of January and sold the bars for 528.24 million yen.

It is the first time that the village, established in 1889 and with a population of around 3,000, has received a donation of more than 100 million yen from an individual, the municipal government said.

The earthquake resistance of the 60-year-old village office is poor and it becomes hot and humid in the summer due to a lack of air conditioners and window screens.

"Our finances are tough, with internal revenue sources only roughly 15 percent (of the total budget). The donation is a big present for our village," said Mitsuyuki Kudo, a senior village official.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events