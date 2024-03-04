Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rina Gonoi, a former member of Japan's Self Defense Forces, center, poses for a photo with first lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after being presented with the 18th Annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on Monday. Photo: AP/Susan Walsh
national

Gonoi attends White House ceremony for women of courage award

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Rina Gonoi, a former member of Japan's armed forces, attended a White House ceremony on Monday as one of the recipients of an award honoring women who have taken courageous actions to fight for a better world.

Hosting the annual ceremony with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, First Lady Jill Biden praised the women on stage, saying, "You've spoken out for yourselves and for others in the face of fear and risk, and those who have tried to steal your voices away."

"Together, we will keep chipping away at the quiet that haunts our world, and while there may be those who wish for us to fall silent, we will never fall because the steepness of the struggle will not stop our ascent," she said.

With 11 other women from countries such as Bangladesh, Belarus, Iran and Myanmar, Gonoi received the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Award for leading a public campaign against sexual harassment.

Gonoi, 24, who was sexually assaulted while serving in Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, attended the ceremony wearing a judo outfit. She did not make comments at the event.

She is the first Japanese woman in nine years to be selected as a recipient of the award, which started in 2007. In 2015, Japanese activist Sayaka Osakabe was commended for her fight against "maternity harassment," or unfair treatment of pregnant working women.

Gonoi came forward in 2022 as a victim of long-term sexual harassment and abuse by colleagues in her unit. Her actions drew attention and led to Japan's Defense Ministry receiving more than 1,400 reports of sexual and other forms of harassment within the Self-Defense Forces.

In December, a Japanese court found three former male colleagues of Gonoi guilty of sexual indecency.

At the ceremony, Blinken said, "The United States stands with every woman of courage working to build greater stability, greater equality and greater opportunity."

"Supporting women and girls is not only the right thing to do, it's the smart and necessary thing to do, and we know this in so many different ways," he said. "Simply put, when women do better, we all do better."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 4 – 10, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Popular Mosques in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Karato Fish Market

GaijinPot Travel

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel