Gov't asks companies, households across Japan to save power

The government said Tuesday it will ask companies and households across Japan to save electricity due to a possible power crunch in the summer and winter.
It will be the first time since fiscal 2015 that the government has filed such a request on a nationwide scale. The last such occurrence came in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami, when the government asked that energy be saved from fiscal 2012.
In a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno asked the public to conserve energy but said the government will not set numerical targets to address supply concerns, at least for this summer.
While most of the nuclear power plants in the country remain offline under stricter safety regulations imposed since the Fukushima nuclear accident, an increasing number of thermal power plants have been closed down due to aging.
Such developments have led to a reduction in Japan's overall electricity supply capabilities.
Officials say it is necessary to secure at least 3 percent of the reserve rate for a stable power supply. But the government projects the rate will dwindle to 3.1 percent in July in three areas served by Tohoku Electric Power Co, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co.
It is also expected that the reserve rate will drop to minus 0.6 percent in January in the Tokyo Electric service area, the government said.
"We will take every possible measure including the activation of idle electricity sources and procuring additional fuels, as well as the utilization of renewables and nuclear power as much as possible," industry minster Koichi Hagiuda told reporters.
The minister of economy, trade and industry said the government will ask the public to turn off unnecessary lights and set air conditioners at 28 C.
Prior to the ministerial meeting, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said it will develop an alert system to request the public to save power, in addition to the current power crunch warning system.
Other measures include restrictions targeting large companies and procedures for a smooth execution of intentional power outages in designated areas to avoid large-scale blackouts.
In July, the supply reserve rate is projected to fall to 3.8 percent in the service areas of five utilities including Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co.
The rate is likely to drop to 1.3 percent in January in the service areas of six utilities -- Chubu, Hokuriku, Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu electric power companies.© KYODO
Lepyon
Why do these chairs always look the same?
Spinnaker Peter
Every common household should do their part to save power …
so it can be diverted to unnecessarily-oversized and air conditioned meeting halls like we see here.
Septim Dynasty
Japan is making the same mistake as the EU. Destroying your own economy to placate the jealous, wrathful United States.
Japan is going to miss the upcoming golden age of the multipolar world order.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Good luck with setting your AC at 28 in the middle of a Japanese summer. Have fun with that.
Cricky
so all year round, are they so stupid they are…. Ok yes they are that stupid! Again we all have to suck it up because the LDP are too inept to plan 1 week ahead let alone 1 year. I’m an idiot qualified to be in government seems to be the case.
kurisupisu
Where is the impetus in this government?
The are the worst,feckless, self serving bunch of *** asking people to always make sacrifices and doing JS themselves-useless!
tokyo_m
Sure, let's see the supermarkets lead the way by turning off all the unnecessary and annoying TV screens in every aisle and turning down the ultra-bright lighting. Let's see the transport companies lead the way by removing the huge (and potentially dangerous) TV screens dominating every station. Let's see companies and offices lead the way by letting people go home on time rather than staying late every night keeping the office lights burning. If Japan wants to start saving energy, huge changes are needed at every level, not just households.
Larr Flint
Again this saving power nonsense.
If you want to die from HEATSTROKE at night during hot Japanese summer while you are sleeping then good luck turning off your AC.
TURN ON THE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS.
How many people need to suffer from this incompetence.
Rodney
I have solar panels, but I wish we had cheap Russians gas stations so I buy their gas.
Hello Kitty 321
Unlike 2012 the Japanese countryside is now covered with solar power plants so what are they doing with all the energy they produce?
Derek Grebe
Let's see all the offices full of drones in Kasumigaseki turn off their power at 7pm to set an example to we mere mortals that going home at a reasonable time is not a crime.
My office is 26-27degrees year round anyway. I would love to see the government try to persuade the legions of arafos that 23 degrees is not the same as a Siberian winter.
Algernon LaCroix
This issue is entirely self-inflicted, and not just in Japan. Idiotic governments have been hoodwinked into chasing the green energy fairy and abandoning reliable energy sources for feel-good, pie-in-the-sky renewable subsidy farms. Aided and abetted by fear-mongering campaigns about global warming catastrophism and manufactured paranoia about nuclear power, especially newer designs.
Of course, we won't see people like Kishi cutting back on his consumption. This is strictly for the plebs.
dan
Utter incompetence on a massive scale.
LDP = Lazy decrepit people
dagon
Pachinko parlors will still be going from early morning til late at night with enough power usage to light up whole neighborhoods...because you know who they pay off.
itsonlyrocknroll
As a community we are all actively focused on the cost of energy.
It is second nature, our aged community cant afford not to
GBR48
The first job of a government is to keep the lights on. They are failing to deliver.
Ligger2
Better late than never.
But about 45 years too late.
AH
After the Great Eastern quake, I actually enjoyed half the fluorescent lights being turned off - much more relaxing - so I hope some places will do the same.
On the other hand, I noticed that pachinko parlors carried on as usual with flashing lights, blaring music etc. I'm sure they'll react the same way again, and the gov will ask us to cover for them.
Meiyouwenti
Before asking people and companies to save power, the government should restart nuclear power plants immediately and stop wasting taxpayers’ money on solar and wind power generation.