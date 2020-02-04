Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't asks people to be wary of rumors amid virus outbreak

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is urging people to remain calm amid the ongoing outbreak of a new coronavirus from China and resist a growing number of social media rumors containing false information and abusive comments related to the illness.

A number of baseless claims have recently appeared on the internet, such as one about an infected patient having fled from a hospital and another about smoking as a way to ward off the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

In late January, a rumor went viral about a Chinese tourist who arrived at Kansai International Airport with a fever and cough but supposedly fled from a hospital in the area prior to receiving a medical examination.

The case prompted Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura to assure reporters it was disinformation, while the airport's operator also denied the claim as false.

A rumor that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be cancelled due to the virus outbreak also became rampant on social media, forcing Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to brush aside the speculation at a press conference on Friday.

The health ministry has also received a host of groundless rumors and abusive remarks in calls and emails, with one comment saying, "Chinese people are spreading disease agents -- it's like biological terrorism."

An official said the ministry is aware of discrimination against the children of health professionals who attend to infected patients in Japan.

"People may feel uneasy because we know relatively little about the virus, but it is important to exercise vigilance against it with correct information," another official said.

The death toll from the pneumonia-causing virus in mainland China has reached 361 as of Monday, topping that of the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic, according to Chinese health authorities. Twenty confirmed cases have been reported so far in Japan.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Sure it's irrational, but at least it's based on a highly infectious disease, and not solely based on national origin. Which is more than can be said of the Chinese government and its people and their indoctrinated hatred of other nationalities.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Studio Ghibli Netflix Release

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog