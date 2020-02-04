Gov't asks people to be wary of rumors amid virus outbreak

The Japanese government is urging people to remain calm amid the ongoing outbreak of a new coronavirus from China and resist a growing number of social media rumors containing false information and abusive comments related to the illness.

A number of baseless claims have recently appeared on the internet, such as one about an infected patient having fled from a hospital and another about smoking as a way to ward off the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

In late January, a rumor went viral about a Chinese tourist who arrived at Kansai International Airport with a fever and cough but supposedly fled from a hospital in the area prior to receiving a medical examination.

The case prompted Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura to assure reporters it was disinformation, while the airport's operator also denied the claim as false.

A rumor that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be cancelled due to the virus outbreak also became rampant on social media, forcing Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to brush aside the speculation at a press conference on Friday.

The health ministry has also received a host of groundless rumors and abusive remarks in calls and emails, with one comment saying, "Chinese people are spreading disease agents -- it's like biological terrorism."

An official said the ministry is aware of discrimination against the children of health professionals who attend to infected patients in Japan.

"People may feel uneasy because we know relatively little about the virus, but it is important to exercise vigilance against it with correct information," another official said.

The death toll from the pneumonia-causing virus in mainland China has reached 361 as of Monday, topping that of the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic, according to Chinese health authorities. Twenty confirmed cases have been reported so far in Japan.

© KYODO