national

Gov't calls for utility payment deferment due to coronavirus

TOKYO

Japan's government on Thursday called for utility bill payments to be deferred for households placed in financial straits by the coronavirus outbreak.

The industry ministry has asked electricity and gas companies across the country to allow users to apply for a one-month grace period starting from next Wednesday.

The internal affairs ministry also called for lenience on payment of water and phone bills, with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp announcing users facing deadlines from the end of February onward can ask for a delay until the end of May.

The new coronavirus that began spreading from central China in late December has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide, with travel restrictions and social distancing measures taking a toll on the global economy.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has rolled out measures to soften the impact, including low-interest loans for small businesses in tourism and other affected industries.

The government and ruling parties are also considering cash handouts in an effort to buoy household spending, according to sources familiar with the plan.

