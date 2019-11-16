Gov't to increase typhoon reconstruction funding

The government decided Tuesday to increase its funding and assistance for reconstruction in Nagano and other prefectures ravaged by deadly Typhoon Hagibis, designating the disaster earlier in the month as "severe."

The decision made by the Cabinet is designed to reduce the financial burden being shouldered by local governments and boost central government spending by around 10 to 20 percent in post-disaster projects to rebuild infrastructure such as roads and rivers as well as agricultural facilities and farmland.

In natural disasters designated as "severe" over the past five years, the government increased its share of funding in public works projects in affected areas to 83 percent from 70 percent on average.

"Local governments in the disaster-hit areas will be able to move ahead with reconstruction work without financial worries," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference. "The government will do its utmost so the lives of people in the areas will return to normal as soon as possible."

The government is now drawing up a package of measures to support the removal of debris and aid the recovery of small and medium-sized companies, as well as farms and tourism operators.

Suga said the government will tap the 500 billion yen in reserves from the state budget for fiscal 2019 through March but he also indicated that a supplementary budget will be considered "if necessary."

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis stood at 87, with the victims in 13 of Japan's 47 prefectures, according to a Kyodo News tally conducted on Monday. The typhoon ripped through a wide area of the country earlier in early October, cutting off electricity and water supplies, causing mudslides and flooding tens of thousands of homes.

With another typhoon having brought torrential rains to Japan in late October, particularly in Chiba and Fukushima prefectures, nearly 3,700 people were still housed in shelters as of Monday.

Ryota Takeda, minister in charge of disaster management, told a press conference that the most recent typhoon and downpours in late October caused by a low pressure system should also be treated as a severe disaster.

"I believe it is a sequence of disasters" that continued from Typhoon Hagibis, Takeda said.

The government will take over work requiring more complex technology to rebuild roads in five prefectures, including a road in Nagano damaged by the collapse of a bridge due to flooding.

Under a Japanese law to aid reconstruction after "extraordinary" disasters, the government also took a similar step in the aftermath of a major earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture in 2016 that damaged basic infrastructure.

