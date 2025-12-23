 Japan Today
Image: iStock/maroke
national

Gov't eyes capping foreign workers at 426,000 under new training system

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Tuesday it is considering capping the number of foreign workers it accepts under its new training and employment system at around 426,000 in the first two years after the program launch in fiscal 2027.

Japan is reviewing policies regarding foreigners, including measures against individuals who overstay their visas, under the instructions of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as the Japanese public becomes increasingly wary of the influx of foreign nationals.

At the same time, the country, which faces a chronic labor shortage due to its aging population, plans to replace its Technical Intern Training Program for foreigners, which has often been criticized as a source of cheap labor and human rights violations, with the new Employment for Skill Development program.

The new system will encourage workers to transition to the Specified Skilled Worker status, which allows for longer stays after working for three years.

According to a rough draft presented to a panel of experts on Tuesday, the country plans to accept up to around 805,000 individuals under the specified skilled worker program through March 2029, lowering the target of 820,000 set in March 2024.

The government has determined that it can reduce the number by improving productivity through the use of digital technologies, among other efforts.

A combined 1.23 million foreign workers would be accepted under the existing and new programs, according to the draft. Takaichi's cabinet aims to approve the plan in January after deliberations.

The new training program covers 17 areas, including agriculture and construction, compared with 19 sectors covered in the existing specified skilled worker program.

There are two types of visa for specified skilled workers, with the first allowing up to five years of stay in total, while the second allows for unlimited renewals, effectively providing a pathway to permanent residency.

The first group consists of foreign nationals who work in jobs that require "considerable knowledge or experience," whereas the second group represents foreign nationals with more advanced "proficient skills," according to the government.

Only foreign nationals with the status of Specified Skilled Workers I are subject to the planned cap in principle.

As the end of June, there were roughly 333,000 individuals with the Specified Skilled Worker I status, while about 449,000 technical interns worked in Japan, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

