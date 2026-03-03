 Japan Today
Minamitori Island
Minamitori Island Image: Japan Meteorological Agency/Kyodo
national

Gov't eyes Minamitori Island as candidate site for nuclear waste disposal

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Tuesday asked a Tokyo municipality for consent to conduct a survey to determine the suitability of Minamitori Island, located on the eastern edge of the country's territory in the Pacific, for an underground disposal site for high-level radioactive waste.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry submitted the request in writing to Ogasawara Mayor Masaaki Shibuya, the village said. If the survey is realized, it will be the fourth conducted in the country.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization, a quasi-governmental body in Tokyo, has completed the first of the three-stage survey in Suttsu and Kamoenai in Hokkaido, and is undergoing the same in Genkai, Saga Prefecture. The first-stage surveys involve checking land conditions and volcanic activity based on published geological sources.

The central government has struggled to find sites to dispose of nuclear waste. Toyo in Kochi Prefecture and Tsushima, a remote island in Nagasaki Prefecture, had explored the possibility, but the surveys never materialized due to the lack of local consensus.

High-level radioactive waste is a byproduct of the reprocessing of spent fuel used in the nuclear power plants and must be stored in bedrock at least 300 meters underground for tens of thousands of years until its radioactivity declines to levels that are not harmful to human health or the environment.

Minamitori Island, about 1,900 kilometers southeast of central Tokyo, is part of the village of Ogasawara covered under the Tokyo metropolitan area's administration. It has no civilian population, with its only inhabitants being Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force members and government personnel.

Earlier in the day, industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said at a press conference the government is committed to providing information to Ogasawara residents through briefings "to gain their understanding and cooperation."

Akazawa also noted that the entire island is state-owned and that there is unused land that could host above-ground facilities.

Separately, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told reporters on Tuesday she will be closely watching the mayor's response.

Minamitori has recently attracted domestic and overseas attention as a Japanese team successfully retrieved mud samples containing rare earth elements from a depth of about 5,600 meters in waters off the remote island earlier this year.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
. . . perhaps nuclear waste can be treated and stored in Antarctica . . . or in outer space beyond Earth's orbit . . . ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

