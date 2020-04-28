Gov't eyes pushing businesses hoarding face masks to sell them

Japan said Monday it is considering asking prefectural authorities to push business operators to sell face masks they may be hoarding in order to "make undue profits" or risk having the products seized.

"If business operators make undue profits by selling masks at high prices, or attempting to corner the market on masks by deliberately withholding them, we will consider asking them, in coordination with local governments, to sell their masks and could possibly take other measures," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference.

Under a state of emergency that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared last month, prefectural governments have the power to take bolder preventive steps to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, including allowing them to call for school and business closures.

The shortage of face masks at pharmacies and other places has been partly blamed on some business operators buying up or holding off on selling the masks in an effort to drive up the market price.

"We need to promote the sale of masks at a fair price," said Suga, the top government spokesman.

Any face masks that are collected by local authorities will be given to medical institutions that are in need, a government official said.

© KYODO