Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi launches the Warm Biz campaign in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Gov't kicks off Warm Biz energy-saving campaign

TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday kicked off its annual Warm Biz energy-saving campaign by encouraging people to dress warmly.

However, temperatures remained unseasonably high for most of the nation, with much of Japan yet to experience cold temperatures. In Tokyo on Friday, the temperature was 23 degrees at 2 p.m.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, not wearing a tie, kicked off the campaign at a news conference. 

Each year, as part of the campaign, the Environment Ministry calls on offices and homes to set heaters and air conditioners no higher than 20 degrees C and keep warm the "old-fashioned way” by wearing extra layers of clothes and eating hot meals to keep out the cold. In the colder months of January and February, the ministry suggests using scarves, gloves, stomach warmers, and leg warmers or two pairs of socks during the day.

For dinner, it recommends a traditional Japanese hotpot. "You can lower the heat if you enjoy nabe, making both your body and the room warm. The temperature will feel higher than it actually is thanks to steam from the pot," the ministry says.

Eating root vegetables and ginger will help to "warm the body up," it says, adding that getting off the train a stop earlier and walking the rest of the way to work will boost circulation.

Warm Biz was first introduced in 2005 as a follow-up to the Cool Biz campaign during the summer. But it didn't really get much attention until 2011 when the government began promoting it heavily due to fears over a potential electricity shortfall following the March 11 disaster.

The Warm Biz campaign runs through next March 31.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

If it works, And you tell yourself it works then it works.

Me I prefer proper insulation and at a pinch bringing the animals inside while snuggling on under a table on the floor boiling a hot pot. Thank goodness I rethatched the roof I'm 100% warm buz.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

