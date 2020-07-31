Gov't considers stockpiling 'Abenomasks' after delivery plan draws criticism

The Japanese government is considering stockpiling most of the additional cloth masks it intended to deliver mainly to nursing care facilities to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus following criticism of the plan from opposition parties and some members of the public, a government source said.
Originally, the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had aimed to start distribution of the 80 million cloth masks in late July.
Now the government is considering giving cloth masks only to nursing care facilities wishing for the products while stockpiling the remainder, the source said.
The government has already provided 130 million cloth masks to households nationwide.
Aside from distribution to the general public, it also planned to hand out 150 million cloth masks to nursing care facilities and pregnant women from March to September, including the 80 million masks in question.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare will arrange the specific schedule for distributing cloth masks to nursing care facilities, the source said.
In a gathering of opposition parties on Thursday, a ministry official admitted that the government has given up on starting the distribution this month, telling participating lawmakers that the intended late-July delivery "will be reviewed from various perspectives."
Since the spread of the coronavirus earlier this year, the government has been providing citizens with washable cloth masks that have become known as "Abenomasks," a pun on Abe's signature "Abenomics" economic policy mix.
Some Japanese celebrities have also taken to Twitter earlier this week to condemn the distribution of additional masks, characterizing the government's actions as inefficient and wasteful.© KYODO
Cricky
This is pathetic, the outcry was about their dubious quality, size and the fact they are not needed, cost tax payers way too much and that money was going to a friend of Abe. There was as usual no transperacy no public knowledge of the bidding process. So they will stockpile millions of useless mini masks. Send some to pregnant mums, nursing care homes both of whom will undoubtedly stockpile them untill throwing them out. And Abes freind makes a killing making substandard masks nobody wants. Corruption, and the public losses again.
Cricky
Oh and who pays for this storage for stockpiles of mini masks? Tax payers again what a system the LDP run.
rainyday
Even my local conbini now has huge supplies of face masks available for sale now. It should have been predictable that once manufacturers upped production to meet demand the need for Abenomasks, to the extent that there ever was one, would disappear.
And while they are busy debating what to do about one useless policy, the virus is spreading at an alarming rate because they aren't actually doing anything to contain it.
Speed
Honestly, I'd like to get another round of that 100,000 yen per head per household. I could really use the money.
Cricky
If only we could swap two mini masks for their cost in cash, now that would be helpful.