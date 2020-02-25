Gov't OKs bill to secure electricity in times of disaster

Japan's cabinet approved Tuesday a bill to secure the supply of electricity in times of disasters as people in some parts of the country have suffered massive and prolonged power outages caused by natural disasters in recent years.

The bill to revise the electricity business law, planned to be submitted to the current parliamentary session, obliges utilities to come up with contingency plans on working with other electricity firms, local governments, and the Self-Defense Forces so that recovery work will progress smoothly.

The government eyes setting the deadline for the formulation of such plans at fall this year.

Concerns for the supply of electricity have been growing after Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island prefecture, suffered a region-wide blackout following a 2018 deadly earthquake and many residents in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, remained without power for weeks as the result of damage caused by Typhoon Faxai last year.

"We are aiming to establish a resilient and sustainable electricity supply system in view of the intensification of disasters that has changed the energy environment," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told a press conference.

In the envisioned contingency plans, utilities will be requested to share information on disaster damage and the availability of vehicles that can supply power, as well as coordinate recovery work.

Electricity firms will also be requested to pool their funds to help with the recovery of utilities damaged in a disaster.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also endorsed a bill to promote renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, with the government eyeing to introduce a new system in April 2022.

A scheme called feed-in premium will be established to enable producers of renewable energy sources to receive a premium on top of the market price of their electricity production.

The current feed-in tariff system, under which power companies are obligated to buy electricity generated from renewable sources at fixed rates, will be scaled down to promote a shift to a more market-oriented approach.

