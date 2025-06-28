 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex
(From L) Reactors No. 5, 6 and 7 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc in Niigata Prefecture Image: Kyodo
national

Gov't OKs Niigata nuclear plant evacuation plans; restart in sight

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government Friday approved evacuation plans in the event of an accident at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in central Japan, marking a vital step toward restarting the facility which has been offline since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Obtaining consent for the restart from residents in Niigata Prefecture, where the complex is located, remains a final hurdle. Plans for the facility operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc were approved at a nuclear disaster prevention meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Niigata Gov Hideyo Hanazumi has yet to reveal his position on the matter, with public hearings still to be held.

TEPCO has positioned the plant's restart as a pillar of its strategy to lower power generation costs and secure funds to compensate those affected by the March 2011 quake-tsunami disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Of the two reactors at the facility that have passed reviews by the Nuclear Regulation Authority, TEPCO has said it will prioritize starting the No. 6 reactor.

The evacuation plan covers an area within a 30-kilometer radius of the plant.

Approximately 416,000 people across nine municipalities would evacuate to designated sites in the prefecture in the event of an accident or a natural disaster. In winter, residents may be asked to stay indoors until evacuation routes are secured, given the high levels of snowfall the area receives.

Alternate evacuation routes are set in case main routes are cut by natural disasters.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel