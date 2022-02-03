Gov't panel OKs adding Wakayama Prefecture to COVID quasi-emergency

A government panel on Thursday approved placing Wakayama Prefecture in western Japan under a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency, raising the number of areas subject to the measure to 35 of the country's 47 prefectures amid surging infections.

The measure will allow the governor of Wakayama to ask dining establishments to shorten their business hours and limit or stop the serving of alcohol. The curbs will come into effect from Saturday to Feb 27 after a formal government decision later in the day.

The approval came after Japan confirmed a record 94,908 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, exceeding 90,000 for the first time, with infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the quasi-emergency curbs already in place in 13 areas including Tokyo are scheduled to expire on Feb. 13, while those in the 21 other prefectures including Osaka are set to end on Feb 20.

Asked about a potential expansion of the quasi-state of emergency, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the government will comprehensively decide by monitoring the situation of infections and the strain on the medical system, while closely working with governors and experts.

The curbs "are effective to a certain extent, as there are areas where the number of new coronavirus cases is declining," Matsuno said in a regular press conference.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has suggested reviewing the government's response to adapt to the characteristics of the Omicron variant, which is known to be highly transmissible but appears to cause fewer severe cases of COVID-19.

