national

Gov't panel urges start of subsidized bear culls as attacks rise

TOKYO

A Japanese government panel on Thursday proposed the introduction of state-subsidized bear culls after attacks on humans surged to a record high this fiscal year.

The panel of experts urged municipalities to create well-defined zoning of land to divide the animals' habitat from areas where people live while monitoring the size of the animal population to ensure it remains at a healthy level, it said.

Under the proposal, the Environment Ministry panel said bears should be included in the "designated wildlife species for control and capture program" that makes available state funding for culling certain species. Currently, only the Japanese sika deer and boars are targeted under the program.

It said Asian black bears native to the Shikoku region in western Japan should be protected because the species is endangered.

There were a total of 197 bear attacks across 19 prefectures between April 2023 and January 2024 resulting in six fatalities among 218 victims, all record highs since fiscal 2006 when comparable data became available.

Since fall last year, a higher than normal number of bears have been spotted in residential areas, with experts pointing out that hot weather had led to fewer available acorns, one of the animals' main food sources, causing the bears to search out food near humans.

The panel said the bear population has been increasing, leading to more bear attacks, while the animals have become less cautious of humans due to a decrease in the number of hunters and forestry workers.

It also said the bears' range is expanding due to there being more abandoned farms as a result of the aging and shrinking rural population.

The panel said people should manage fruit trees near built-up areas to discourage the bears from approaching and recommended the installation of electric fences to keep them out, in addition to encouraging hunting.

