Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Household debris is piled up at a temporary waste-collection point in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Gov't plans special fiscal aid for flood-hit regions

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to provide special fiscal aid for recovery efforts in the western Japan regions ravaged by the country's worst disaster caused by heavy rains in decades, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday.

The death toll from the floods and landslides caused by the torrential rains earlier in the month rose to 216, with over 20 people still missing, according to Kyodo News tallies.

While rescuers continued to search for the missing in Hiroshima, Okayama, Ehime, Osaka and Nara prefectures, Abe said rebuilding work in the afflicted regions will be subject to special subsidization by the central government under the Law Concerning Special Fiscal Aid for Coping with Disasters.

"We will help everyone get back to a normal life as we encourage (municipalities) to speed up their disaster recovery without fiscal concerns," Abe told a meeting of the government's disaster response headquarters.

The special aid will cover infrastructure reconstruction and support for businesses and farmers among other recovery efforts.

In recent years, such special aid has been provided for recovery work after the earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture in 2016 and the rain-caused disaster in southwestern regions in 2017.

Rescuers, recovery crews and relief volunteers continued to face sweltering heat as the temperature topped 30 C in wide areas of Japan on Sunday.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2018 West Japan Flooding

Get updates and find out how you can help!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel