Gov't proposes Y2,000 casino admission fee for Japan residents

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has presented ruling party lawmakers with a plan to set the entrance fee to casinos for residents of Japan at 2,000 yen per person in a meeting preparing a bill to allow casino gambling in the country.
The bill for operating casinos at so-called "integrated resorts" that include hotel and event facilities is expected to be formalized after approval from the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito party and submitted to the Diet next month.
The government, hoping to attract more foreign tourists to Japan with casinos, plans to charge a 2,000 yen admission fee across the country for Japan residents regardless of nationality, while giving free admission to foreign visitors.
Although most overseas casinos do not collect admission fees, the government plans to introduce the fee system partly to finance measures for preventing gambling addiction, government sources said. It will not allow casino operators to discount the fee.
A law that came into force in 2016 ended a ban on casinos as long as they are part of integrated resorts, but further legislation is required to dictate how such resorts will be allowed to operate.
Topics discussed at the meeting of LDP lawmakers on Wednesday included rules on levy payments to be paid by casino operators to the state.
The government is also aiming to set the number of places where casinos can be built.
Bintaro
One more half-arsed measure against a problem they're creating.
I don't have enough of two hands to facepalm myself.
Cricky
They the government after years of discussion meetings have no clue. Casinos are a social burden. Now the government after giving a corrupt green light are starting to realise the cost. ¥2000 yen admition ¥2billion annual tax payer cost.
smithinjapan
More easy money for the nation suddenly "concerned" about gambling as they encourage it full-scale.
Laguna
They should charge admission fees based on the patron's height - a certain amount per centimeter. Easier to calculate and makes about as much sense.
Badge213
This is the model used in Singapore.
In Singapore a charge of $S 100 is charged to residents of Singapore entering. Foreign passport holders on tourist status are allowed entry for free.
fxgai
The odds are in favour of the house as it was, now you are 2,000 yen in the red before even rolling a dice
Nick in Japan
Test that on Pachinko places first and see how that goes!
Disillusioned
Yeah, a very bloody small part no doubt. What an absolutely ridiculous thing to do. How do they intend to tell the difference between foreign residents and foreign tourists?
Luddite
Yes, a 2,000 yen fee will stop gambling addicts from entering a casino. Only in the heads of the LDP would this work.
This is beyond parody.
Nick in Japan
Umm by checking the Visa Status in a passport or gaikokujin card!