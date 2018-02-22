Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS
national

Gov't proposes Y2,000 casino admission fee for Japan residents

10 Comments
TOKYO

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has presented ruling party lawmakers with a plan to set the entrance fee to casinos for residents of Japan at 2,000 yen per person in a meeting preparing a bill to allow casino gambling in the country.

The bill for operating casinos at so-called "integrated resorts" that include hotel and event facilities is expected to be formalized after approval from the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito party and submitted to the Diet next month.

The government, hoping to attract more foreign tourists to Japan with casinos, plans to charge a 2,000 yen admission fee across the country for Japan residents regardless of nationality, while giving free admission to foreign visitors.

Although most overseas casinos do not collect admission fees, the government plans to introduce the fee system partly to finance measures for preventing gambling addiction, government sources said. It will not allow casino operators to discount the fee.

A law that came into force in 2016 ended a ban on casinos as long as they are part of integrated resorts, but further legislation is required to dictate how such resorts will be allowed to operate.

Topics discussed at the meeting of LDP lawmakers on Wednesday included rules on levy payments to be paid by casino operators to the state.

The government is also aiming to set the number of places where casinos can be built.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

10 Comments
Login to comment

the government plans to introduce the fee system partly to finance measures for preventing gambling addiction

One more half-arsed measure against a problem they're creating.

I don't have enough of two hands to facepalm myself.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

They the government after years of discussion meetings have no clue. Casinos are a social burden. Now the government after giving a corrupt green light are starting to realise the cost. ¥2000 yen admition ¥2billion annual tax payer cost.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

More easy money for the nation suddenly "concerned" about gambling as they encourage it full-scale.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They should charge admission fees based on the patron's height - a certain amount per centimeter. Easier to calculate and makes about as much sense.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is the model used in Singapore.

In Singapore a charge of $S 100 is charged to residents of Singapore entering. Foreign passport holders on tourist status are allowed entry for free.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The odds are in favour of the house as it was, now you are 2,000 yen in the red before even rolling a dice

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Test that on Pachinko places first and see how that goes!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

the government plans to introduce the fee system partly to finance measures for preventing gambling addiction, government sources said. 

Yeah, a very bloody small part no doubt. What an absolutely ridiculous thing to do. How do they intend to tell the difference between foreign residents and foreign tourists?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yes, a 2,000 yen fee will stop gambling addicts from entering a casino. Only in the heads of the LDP would this work.

This is beyond parody.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How do they intend to tell the difference between foreign residents and foreign tourists?

Umm by checking the Visa Status in a passport or gaikokujin card!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo