Gov't proposes Y2,000 casino admission fee for Japan residents

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has presented ruling party lawmakers with a plan to set the entrance fee to casinos for residents of Japan at 2,000 yen per person in a meeting preparing a bill to allow casino gambling in the country.

The bill for operating casinos at so-called "integrated resorts" that include hotel and event facilities is expected to be formalized after approval from the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito party and submitted to the Diet next month.

The government, hoping to attract more foreign tourists to Japan with casinos, plans to charge a 2,000 yen admission fee across the country for Japan residents regardless of nationality, while giving free admission to foreign visitors.

Although most overseas casinos do not collect admission fees, the government plans to introduce the fee system partly to finance measures for preventing gambling addiction, government sources said. It will not allow casino operators to discount the fee.

A law that came into force in 2016 ended a ban on casinos as long as they are part of integrated resorts, but further legislation is required to dictate how such resorts will be allowed to operate.

Topics discussed at the meeting of LDP lawmakers on Wednesday included rules on levy payments to be paid by casino operators to the state.

The government is also aiming to set the number of places where casinos can be built.

