Gov't reverses decision on numerical target on dementia patients

The government will scrap a plan to set a numerical target for reducing the number of dementia patients, bowing to pressure by patients' families and lawmakers, sources close to the matter said Monday.

It presented last month the draft policy guidelines to a panel of experts on the disease, which involves a decline in cognition including memory loss, aiming to reduce the number of patients in their 70s by 10 percent over the next decade.

But families and supporters criticized the move, saying a numerical target would only entrench prejudice toward dementia patients by implying the illness is tied to their lack of effort.

"We will not include a numerical target for prevention," a government official said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet is expected to approve the guidelines later this month.

An estimate by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry has predicted some 7 million people will have dementia in 2025 when the country's baby boomers reach 75 years of age or older.

The government has said it is focusing on creating a society where people can live comfortably even if they develop dementia.

The plan to set a numerical goal was widely seen as shifting away from the policy and putting more priority on delaying the onset of the disease.

