Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't reverses decision on numerical target on dementia patients

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government will scrap a plan to set a numerical target for reducing the number of dementia patients, bowing to pressure by patients' families and lawmakers, sources close to the matter said Monday.

It presented last month the draft policy guidelines to a panel of experts on the disease, which involves a decline in cognition including memory loss, aiming to reduce the number of patients in their 70s by 10 percent over the next decade.

But families and supporters criticized the move, saying a numerical target would only entrench prejudice toward dementia patients by implying the illness is tied to their lack of effort.

"We will not include a numerical target for prevention," a government official said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet is expected to approve the guidelines later this month.

An estimate by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry has predicted some 7 million people will have dementia in 2025 when the country's baby boomers reach 75 years of age or older.

The government has said it is focusing on creating a society where people can live comfortably even if they develop dementia.

The plan to set a numerical goal was widely seen as shifting away from the policy and putting more priority on delaying the onset of the disease.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

"We will not include a numerical target for prevention," a government official said.

(Said while crossing his fingers behind his back!)

I guarantee you that the numbers will come to play and be broadcast all over the place, if and when they go down!

Whatever may be said in public, will be talked about and acted upon in private.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Awa Odori Dance Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo