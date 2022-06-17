Gov't revokes sunken Hokkaido boat operator's license

Japan's transport ministry on Thursday revoked the license of the operator of a tour boat that sunk off Hokkaido about two months ago leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing, marking the heaviest administrative penalty ever imposed under the maritime transportation law.

An official at the ministry said the 19-ton Kazu I's operator "has repeatedly violated the law and shows no indication for improvement. If we allow it to continue its business, there is a high probability that a serious accident will occur again."

The ministry took the action after confirming that the Shari-based operator Shiretoko Yuransen broke safety rules on 17 occasions. These included its president Seiichi Katsurada not being present at the office while the boat was at sea.

In a letter sent to the operator, the ministry urged it to "continue with efforts to find those who are missing and sincerely respond to the issue of compensation to the passengers' family," according to the ministry.

The boat with 26 people aboard went missing on April 23 after departing for a three-hour cruise around the Shiretoko Peninsula, a World Natural Heritage site, despite bad weather being forecast.

© KYODO