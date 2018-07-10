Gov't speeds up reconstruction efforts after torrential rains

Evacuees take rest at Okada elementary school, which acts as an evacuation center in the Mabi district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The government on Tuesday accelerated efforts toward full-fledged reconstruction following devastating torrential rains in western Japan, announcing the use of reserve funds to deliver food and other necessities to support disaster-hit areas.

To gain firsthand information on the extent of the damage, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will make a trip to Okayama, one of the hardest-hit prefectures, on Wednesday.

"I will visit disaster-affected areas one after another to inspect the damage and hear what sufferers and local governments need," Abe said in a government meeting to aid disaster victims.

Abe also said that the government will supply basic items such as food and water as well as air conditioners, using reserve funds. Separately, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga put the amount at about 2 billion yen ($18 million).

A car is covered with mud in a house damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains in Hiroshima on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Haruka Nuga

As many main roads in the disaster-hit areas have been blocked due to floods and landslides, Abe said in a separate gathering involving ministers that trucks to and from convenience stores and other retailers will operate as emergency vehicles for smoother transport of food and other goods.

With many regions still without water, including Kure in Hiroshima Prefecture and Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture, he said the government will continue to supply water and bathing facilities there.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said around 420 billion yen will be allocated for reserve funds and expenses for disaster management for the time being. If necessary, the government will consider compiling a supplementary budget, he said.

Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, meanwhile, said his ministry will dispatch 13 tank trucks to Kure to transport gasoline and light oil due to a shortage there.

Seko said the ministry will send portable air conditioners to evacuation centers in Kurashiki and Kumano in Hiroshima, where many residents have been forced to take shelter following damage to their homes, before installing large ones.

© KYODO