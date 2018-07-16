Gov't targets financial aid at flood-hit farming, fishing businesses

A volunteer worker shovels dirt out of a house in the Mabi district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Monday.

The Japanese government will provide financial assistance to businesses hit by Japan's worst rain disaster in decades, including interest-free loans to local farm and fishery operators, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

As the country continues to reel from the aftermath of the torrential rains that triggered massive flooding and landslides in western Japan, the death toll has risen to 219, the National Police Agency said. According to Kyodo News tallies, 22 people remain missing.

The scorching weather that has spread across wide areas of the country, including to many disaster-affected areas, has also made relief operations even more daunting.

But there was some bright news, as Okayama Prefecture's Kurashiki city government said Monday that around 1,300 homes in the flood-hit district of Mabi can now drink tap water for the first time since the heavy rains. In Mabi alone, 50 people died and about 4,600 homes were inundated.

In Tokyo, Abe vowed at a meeting of the government's disaster response headquarters that his government will "do its utmost" to support the affected farm, forestry and fishery operators, and small and medium-sized businesses.

He said his government will help "ease the fears (of such businesses) and enable them to take a step forward to resume their operations."

As part of the first package of financial aid, disaster-struck farm, forestry and fishery operators can receive interest-free loans over five years, while small and mid-sized companies can have a grace period for their debt payment.

Abe also instructed relevant ministries and agencies to quickly consider additional measures to help such businesses.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga put the total amount of forestry and fisheries-related damage to 48.1 billion yen, and said the damage will likely increase.

On Sunday, Abe said the government plans to provide special fiscal aid for recovery efforts.

As the government works toward infrastructure reconstruction including that of damaged farmland and water conduits, rescuers continued Monday to search for the missing in locations including the hardest-hit Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures, while battling the sweltering heat with temperatures of more than 30 C.

Abe, in Monday's meeting, said he hopes relief workers, rescuers and volunteers who are working to remove and clean up debris would take extra care against heat stroke.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 4,800 people continue to live as evacuees in 16 prefectures, as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

