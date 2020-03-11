Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't, TEPCO ordered to compensate Fukushima evacuees to Hokkaido

0 Comments
SAPPORO

A court ordered the government and the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant Tuesday to pay a combined 52.9 million yen in damages to 89 people who evacuated from their hometowns to Hokkaido after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The Sapporo District Court ruling marked the seventh case where both the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc were ordered to pay damages, out of 11 cases brought against the two parties. In the four other cases, only TEPCO was ordered to pay damages.

It was also the 15th decision handed down among around 30 similar damages suits filed across Japan over one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, triggered by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

A total of 257 plaintiffs, 90 percent of whom at the time were living in Fukushima city and other locations outside of areas given evacuation orders, had sought a combined 4.24 billion yen from the utility and the state.

"While (the ruling) is a sign of recognition of the government's responsibility, it doesn't reflect the actual lives that those who evacuated to Hokkaido have led," a lawyer representing the plaintiffs told reporters after the court decision.

Following the ruling, TEPCO offered a "heartfelt apology for causing great trouble and worries" to those affected in Fukushima and other areas and said it will consider how to respond to the court decision after closely examining it.

At the court, the operator had said it had already paid damages to some of the plaintiffs and that the amount was adequate as it was based on the government guidelines. The utility also said it was not obligated to compensate the others as they had voluntarily evacuated.

The government has denied responsibility for the disaster, saying it could not have foreseen the flooding of the nuclear plant due to a tsunami.

The plaintiffs argued that TEPCO neglected to take preventive measures although it could have predicted earthquake and tsunami risks at the plant, and that the government did not enforce adequate safety measures despite approving power generation at the complex.

They also said that the psychological distress they suffered due to fears that radiation exposure had damaged their health, among other concerns, had impacted their ability to lead a normal life following the evacuation.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Gentlemen, Are Your Ready For White Day?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Of This Year’s Best Sakura Sweets From Japanese Patisseries, Cafes And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog