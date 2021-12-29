Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't retracts decision to shut out examinees with close Omicron contact

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has retracted an earlier decision and will allow examinees who had close contact with people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant to take university entrance exams if they have tested negative and have no symptoms.

The new decision, announced by the education ministry, will apply to exams for state-run and private universities as well as for unified entrance exams next month, in a policy shift from previous guidelines barring such examinees from taking tests.

"We would like examinees to take thorough steps to prevent infection and universities to take all possible measures," said education minister Shinsuke Suematsu.

Under the guidelines for people who had close contact with people infected with the coronavirus excluding the Omicron variant, students will be able to take an entrance exam if they have tested negative for the virus, have no symptoms on the day of testing, avoid public transport and take the test in a separate room.

The same conditions will be adopted for examinees who had close contact with the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said.

The previous guidelines barred examinees who had close contact with the Omicron variant from taking a test whether or not they had any symptoms, in line with the government policy of requiring 14 days of isolation for close contacts.

When asked why the policy had changed in just three days, Suematsu told reporters, "We should have taken a little more time to study the matter and should have made prearrangements with the Prime Minister's Office."

The move followed a similar reversal of decision when the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida withdrew earlier this month its request for airlines to stop taking reservations for inbound international flights in the wake of criticism the measure against the Omicron variant went too far.

The guidelines not allowing close contacts of the Omicron variant were compiled after Kishida said Dec 21 that such people are required to quarantine in accommodation facilities for 14 days.

After consulting with the health ministry and medical experts, the education ministry confirmed it cannot apply different measures for examinees and notified universities of the guidelines on Friday.

During these procedures, the education ministry did not inform the Prime Minister's Office about the decision, with an official close to Kishida saying, "We had no knowledge about it. We were surprised."

After the guidelines were reported by media, examinees expressed their concerns, with one quoted as saying, "If I become one of close contacts, I can't take the exam."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog