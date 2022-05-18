Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to ask shinkansen operators to advance quake-resistance work

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Tuesday it will request companies operating shinkansen (bullet trains) to accelerate construction work to boost the earthquake resistance of shinkansen lines if it is technically viable.

The move comes after services on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line were suspended for about a month due to a magnitude 7.4 quake that hit the country's northeast in March.

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito said the ministry will hold its first meeting of experts on May 31 to examine reinforcement work to improve the quake resistance of bullet trains and measures to prevent their derailment.

"We will study the issue broadly, including (asking operators) to accelerate reinforcement work," Saito told a press conference, adding the ministry will also consider ways to manage the costs for such work, including whether to allow operators to raise fares.

A bullet train on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line, operated by East Japan Railway Co, derailed following the March 16 quake when it was traveling between Tokyo and Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, injuring six people aboard.

It took the operator about a month to reopen the entire line and around two months to fully resume services, as infrastructure, including utility poles and tracks, were damaged at around a thousand locations.

Since the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in western Japan, JR East has spent a total of around 500 billion yen to improve the quake resistance of its shinkansen and conventional lines.

The company plans to spend 20 billion to 40 billion yen annually in the future, but it had only completed necessary work for 11.25 percent of 20,000 concrete utility poles and for 66.55 percent of 55,000 viaduct pillars on the Tohoku and Joetsu Shinkansen lines as of the end of March.

The ministry currently approves fare revisions and only allows price increases when an operator incurs revenue losses and expenditures, but it is planning a fundamental review of the fare system for railway operators due to the need to improve quake resistance and work on anti-aging measures, according to the ministry.

The ministry has set up another expert panel to review the fare system that is scheduled to compile a midterm report in June, the ministry said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The company plans to spend 20 billion to 40 billion yen annually in the future, but it had only completed necessary work for 11.25 percent of 20,000 concrete utility poles and for 66.55 percent of 55,000 viaduct pillars on the Tohoku and Joetsu Shinkansen lines as of the end of March.

That's much money, where money come from, train passenger isn't it? Where's passenger?

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/10/05/business/corporate-business/japan-bullet-trains-empty-seats/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog